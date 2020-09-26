San Jose police arrest 3 suspects in fatal stabbing

Left to right: Gregory Messenger, Cynthia Alvarez, and Manuel Avila (Photo: San Jose Police Department)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Three suspects have been arrested in the stabbing death of a 39-year-old San Jose man, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Early Monday morning, around 5:09 a.m., police received reports of a stabbing in the area of North 6th Street and Santa Clara Street.

Officers arrived to find David Perez suffering from a stab wound.

Perez was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Investigators were able to identify three suspects in the homicide: 40-year-old Manuel Avila, 25-year-old Gregory Messenger, and 45-year-old Cynthia Alvarez.

All three suspects are San Jose residents.

Murder warrants were obtained by authorities and on Tuesday, the suspects were located in Milpitas.

Police arrested the suspects, who were later booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for murder.

The police department says this is the 29th homicide in San Jose this year.

If you have any information, police ask you to contact them at (408) 277-5283. You can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at (408) 947-7867.

