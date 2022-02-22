San Jose police arrest 35 in sex crimes investigations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Jose police arrested 35 suspects with outstanding sex crimes warrants, the department announced in a news release Tuesday.

All of the suspects had been charged with sex crimes, ranging from misdemeanor sexual assault to felony cases, including rape and the sexual assault of a minor.

The arrests were made during an operational sweep between Jan. 1 and Feb. 14, with 29 of the arrests being made in a one month period.

“Five of these arrests were on-view arrests due to the proactive work of detectives,” the news release stated. “Two of these warrant arrests were made outside of San Jose.”

All of the men arrested were San Jose residents. The dates of the alleged assault ranged from 2016 to February 2022. Since it is possible there are additional victims, people with additional information are urged to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-537-1394. Anonymous tips can be made at the tip line 408-537-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.

San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata thanked his officers for their hard work.

“I would like to thank all the department members involved for their tremendous efforts in taking these individuals into custody and helping bring hope to the survivors of these terrible crimes,” he stated.

San Jose Councilwoman Sylvia Arenas also thanked the SJPD.

“This successful operation is a testament to the department-wide dedication at our San José Police Department to hold violent offenders accountable and uphold our standards for trauma-informed response to improve closure rates for survivors,” she stated. “Sexual assault crimes are notorious for being underreported and of those reported even less lead to arrests. I hope that these successful arrests will aid survivors in their journey of healing, some who may have waited as long as six years for justice, and empower more survivors to come forward.”