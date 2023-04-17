(KRON) — The San Jose Police Department reported a sideshow that happened Sunday night at the intersection of Old Almaden Road and Curtner Avenue.

Police arrested three suspects for fleeing or evading police and one suspect on a felony warrant. They also issued 21 spectator citations and impounded three cars for 30 days, officials said. SJPD officials said tow fees can range from $3,000 to $4,000.

“Sideshows have no business in San Jose,” officials said on social media. “It’s just not worth it. Stay home.”

This event joins two other sideshows that happened in the Bay Area over the weekend: one in Oakland and another in San Francisco both on Saturday. Video from the San Francisco sideshow shows a red Mustang spinning donuts in front of St. Matthews Lutheran Church. The crowd ebbs and flows around the vehicle to avoid being hit.

The incident in Oakland reportedly had over 100 vehicles participating. Video from the scene shows a ring of fire lit up underneath the freeway overpass. Several cars take turns spinning in the center of the circle as bystanders cheer.