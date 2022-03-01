SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department has arrested a fourth suspect in connection with a 2021 homicide near San Jose State University.

SJPD identified San Jose residents Dante Disburke, 21, Jvontay Davidson, 21, Quenyshi Blacksher, 20, and Anjali Patel, 24, for their alleged roles in a shooting that left one man dead.

On April 24, 2021, SJPD responded to a call of a person shot on 88 East San Carlos Street.

When officers arrived, an adult man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was declared deceased at the scene.

The fatal shooting would mark the city’s 14th homicide of 2021.

SJPD was able to locate and arrest Disburke, Blacksher, and Patel on May 4, 2021.

Disburke was charged with homicide, and Blacksher and Patel were charged with being an accessory after the fact.

According to police, in an effort to avoid being captured, Davidson managed to flee San Jose after the homicide.

On February 25, Davidson was located and arrested in Stockton by SJPD’s Covert Response Unit (CRU) and was booked into the Santa Clara Main Jail for homicide.