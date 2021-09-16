San Jose police arrest homicide suspect

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police have arrested Sherman Smith, suspected of committing the city’s 25th homicide.

Police allege that Smith killed a man in his residence earlier this month on the 200 block of East Santa Clara Street.

Officers conducted a welfare check at the residence on September 6, at around 10:43 a.m. and found a adult male suffering from a traumatic injury. The male was declared deceased at the scene.

Smith was arrested on September 11 and booked on homicide charges.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.