San Jose police arrest man for raping a minor

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose man is behind bars after police say he raped a minor for almost a year.

From October of 2020 to August of 2021, 42-year-old Jorge Luis Navarette is accused of committing numerous sex crimes against a juvenile while acting as a spiritual healer.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office criminally charged Navarette with 10 counts of various felony sex crimes against a juvenile, including rape by force, penetration with a foreign object, and lewd acts with a child under 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stenger or Detective Sergeant Marquardt of the San José Police Department’s Sexual Assaults Investigation Unit at 408-277-4102.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.