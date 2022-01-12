San Jose police arrest man in connection with two sexual assaults

Suspect, Dionte Foster, was arrested on January 7 for sexually assaulting two women. Photo courtesy: San Jose Police Department.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced it has arrested a 39-year-old man in connection to two sexual assaults.

SJPD said it was contacted on January 7, by two female victims who reported being sexually assaulted by an unknown person in San Jose.

One of the victims was able to take a photo of the suspect after the assault and provided it to detectives.

A follow-up investigation identified Dionte Foster, a homeless man who is known to frequent the downtown area, as the suspect.

Police said the photo was shared with patrol officers who are familiar with the area and soon after Foster was located near South Fourth and San Carlos streets where he was taken into custody without incident.

Foster was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for multiple counts of sexual assault.

According to police, it was later revealed that Foster was arrested for a similar sexual assault in July 2021.

Anyone with information about these cases or other cases involving Foster is asked to contact Detective Tran of the San José Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-277-4102.