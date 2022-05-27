SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police in San Jose have arrested two men who are suspected of a fatally shooting a man back in April.

The San Jose Police Department announced that 33-year-old Henry Nguyen and 38-year-old Johnson Nguyen, both San Jose residents, have been taken into custody after police believe the pair is responsible for fatally shooting a man on April 2 near the 1900 Block of Aborn Road. The killing marked the city’s 5th homicide of 2022.

The pair were arrested by SJPD’s Covert Response Unit on May 18 and are currently in custody at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sergeant White #4104 or Detective Reckas #3440 of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283 or e-mail 4104@sanjoseca.gov or 3440@sanjoseca.gov.