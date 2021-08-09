3 suspected gang members linked to several violent crimes, San Jose police say

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police in San Jose arrested three suspects in an operation to bust gang activity linked to at least 10 violent crimes since February of this year.

These crimes include carjackings, shootings, vehicle thefts and burglaries.

While executing several search and arrest warrants last week, the detectives said they arrested three San Jose residents, identified as:

Omar Tabora, 22 years old

Christopher Rosales, 19 years old

Nelson Vargas, 23 years old

Police believe the alleged gang members were involved in many of the violent activity in the last few months.

The search warrants also resulted in the seizure of illegally possessed firearms, equipment used to manufacture and assemble firearms (often referred to as ghost guns), illegal high-capacity magazines, a ballistic vest, narcotics, and stolen property, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The suspects were booked and will face “numerous felony charges,” police said.

Anyone with additional information may contact the San José Police Department’s Robbery Unit Detectives Reyes #4429 or Santisteven #4376 at 408-277-4166.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867) or click the “Submit a Tip” link.