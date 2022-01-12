San Jose Police asking for public’s help identifying suspect in fatal 2021 shooting

Photo courtesy: San Jose Police Department. Victim, Thomas Calamia, 49, was shot near the Virginia light rail station on May 31, 2021.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to a shooting that left a 49-year-old man dead.

On May 31, 2021, just after 1 a.m., SJPD responded to a call of a person shot in the area of the light rail station located on West Virginia Street and the Highway 87 overpass.

According to police, they found 49-year-old Thomas Calamia, suffering from at least one gunshot and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

At this moment police don’t have a motive for the shooting.

SJPD released video surveillance that shows what they believe is the suspect vehicle — a silver 2002-2005 Honda Accord, with a missing right rear hubcap, fleeing the area of the shooting.

The homicide would mark the City’s 17th for 2021.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Sergeant Vallejo or Detective Harrington assigned to SJPD’s Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283.

Suspect vehicle, a silver 2002-2005 Honda Accord, with a missing right rear hubcap, fleeing the area of the shooting on May 31, 2021. Courtesy: San Jose Police Department.