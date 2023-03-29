SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department wants your help fighting crime, and your home surveillance video footage.

On Wednesday, police announced a new program, Camera Archive & Mapping. The SJPD is asking residents and business owners to register locations of their private video surveillance systems with the city.

When a crime occurs, police will be able to quickly identify locations of nearby home or business surveillance cameras that could help officers with their investigation.

Through the program, SJPD will be able to directly contact CAM registrants. Police would ask CAM registrants to check their video system for a specific date and time for video that may show activity involved with a crime, such as a getaway car.

Officer Steve Aponte wrote, “Registering your information does not provide SJPD with direct access to your camera. You may delete your registration at any time. An individual’s personal information will be kept confidential by the city unless subject to disclosure by court order. Your information will be accessed by law enforcement personnel who are investigating a crime in the vicinity of where your camera is located. You will only be contacted by the San Jose Police Department in the future if there is a criminal incident in the vicinity of your security camera. Police personnel, if necessary, may request a copy of any video captured by your camera, which may assist in the investigation of a crime.”

The goal of the program is to deter crime and promote public safety, Aponte wrote. For more information on the program and to register your camera, click here.