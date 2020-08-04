San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia announces retirement

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia has announced his retirement on Monday, according to the police department.

Mayor Sam Liccardo released the following statement:

“History will remember Chief Eddie Garcia in the same way I’ve seen him embraced at countless community meetings: as a dynamic, exuberant leader who gave his heart and soul to his hometown. He brought this police department back from the brink, rebuilding our officers’ ranks, their morale, and most importantly, their faith in themselves and their mission. I wish him all the best as he moves into this next chapter of his life.”

San Jose Police Officers Association released the following statement:

“Chief Garcia never forgot what it was like to push a patrol car through the streets of San Jose and what a difficult job police officers have in trying to keep our residents and businesses safe. We have been able to work collaboratively to start the process of rebuilding our police department after the debilitating Measure B and we have enjoyed a respectful and productive relationship. We will miss Chief Garcia and wish him and his family well in the future.”

