(KRON) — San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata has announced he intends to retire in March. Mata announced his retirement on Tuesday following 28 years with SJPD. Beginning in April, Mata will transition into a new role as the Investigations Bureau Chief for the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

“This decision was not easy, but after careful consideration, I believe it is the right time for me to embark on a new role with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office,” Mata said. “I am incredibly grateful for the support and encouragement I have received throughout my career. It is the collaboration with the residents, community leaders, City Administration, Mayor and Council, and countless department members who made being Chief of Police possible.”

“I want to thank Chief Mata for the years he has given to San Jose,” said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan. “Safety relies on mutual trust and respect between law enforcement and the community — and during his tenure as Chief, Tony has won both the trust of the neighborhoods he protects and the respect of the force he leads.”

Mata began his SJPD career in 1996. Starting as an officer, he worked his way up to chief of police in 2021. During his time with the department, Mata worked in various assignments, including patrol, homicide, robbery, day detective, night detective, BFO admin, research and development unit, foothill division captain, bureau of investigations captain, deputy chief for bureau of field operations and deputy chief of the executive office.

In his new role, Mata will head the 90-plus member DA’s Investigation Bureau. His appointment marks the first time San Jose’s top cop has headed the unit, according to the DA’s office.

“Chief Mata and I both began serving the people of this county three decades ago,” said Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen. “We share a vision of a criminal justice system that is safe and fair for all. I could not be more pleased that our public safety team is attracting leaders of Chief Mata’s national stature.”