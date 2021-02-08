Couple barricaded inside San Jose strip mall store

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Officers with the San Jose Police Department have closed a roadway on Monday morning due to a barricade situation at a strip mall.

Police tweeted at 6:30 a.m. that they closed Meridian Ave in both directions from Alta Glen Dr to Blackford Ln. Minutes later, the closure was extended from Minnesota Av to Alta Glen Dr.

Police said there was a family disturbance reported around 3:25 a.m. It appears to be a hybrid storefront and living space.

A tactical negotiator is on scene. Police did not confirm if weapons are involved.

San Jose police also responded to a second barricade situation on Monday morning in which a burglar was refusing to leave the victims’ home.