SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — After an 8-year-old boy was killed in one San Jose neighborhood, residents want more to be done to improve pedestrian safety.

San Jose residents voiced concerns to KRON4 about speeding and crashing cars. Ten days ago, an 8-year-old boy was fatally struck by a vehicle as he was walking within a marked crosswalk to Castlemont Elementary School.

Another crash happened on Friday in an intersection with no stop signs near Reed Elementary School. A Nest home surveillance camera recorded a white Mercedes crashing into a blue Subaru.

Resident Josh Converse said, “A lot of times cars are going very fast and given that there is no stop sign, cars can easily come and collide into each other.”

Converse became even more alarmed when he contacted the San Jose Police Department for more information, and police said the wreck never happened.

KRON4 also asked the SJPD to comment about the crash, and again, police said there was no crash at that intersection Friday. Residents showed KRON4 photographs of the collision’s aftermath and police officers at the scene.

Resident Yasser Jilani echoed frustrations over pedestrian and vehicle safety concerns. “I have three kids and I don’t want to be a victim,” Jiliani said.

There have been 26 pedestrian deaths in San Jose this year.