(KRON) — The San Jose Police Department revealed five key goals it’s aiming to achieve while enforcing the law in 2024.

One of its five goals focuses on improving SJPD’s officers’ “wellness” and building a “police family.” Under the plan for officers’ well-being, the police department states that it will “identify and promote physical and mental health through wellness programs.”

Another key goal is for San Jose to secure funding that will help boost staffing to serve the city’s growing population.

Featuring Police Chief Anthony Mata, SJPD released a video outlining its plan for 2024.

An SJPD officer plays on a playground with children. (Image courtesy San Jose Police Department)

The police department’s strategic plan has a heavy emphasis on community policing, building partnerships around neighborhoods, and 21st Century Policing practices.

(Image courtesy San Jose Police Department)

SJPD’s 5 Strategic Goals:

Workforce Diversity, Wellness, and Development: “The San Jose Police Department will recruit, hire, and retain a workforce that reflects the diversity of our community, promote safety and wellness for all employees, and provide opportunities for professional development and career growth for all employees,” SJPD’s plan states.

Secure Adequate Resources: “The San Jose Police Department will ensure fiscal responsibility by maintaining cost-efficient programs and services, while pursuing the resources needed to better serve a growing community,” the plan states.

Promote Public Safety: “The San Jose Police Department’s core function is public safety, which will be achieved by preventing, responding to, and investigating crimes,” SJPD wrote.

Partner with Our Diverse Community: “The San Jose Police Department will partner with our diverse community to promote public safety and enhance collaborative problem-solving efforts in order to prevent crime and improve the quality of life in the City,” the plan states.

Continuous Improvement and Innovative Service Delivery: “The San Jose Police Department will continually evaluate and develop operations, services, and policies, and embrace innovation and a multi-disciplinary approach to public safety and crime prevention,” SJPD’s plan states.