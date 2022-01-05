San Jose police end standoff with man armed with axe and knife

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Early Wednesday morning, San Jose Police managed to end a standoff with a man armed with an axe and knife at the Meridian Park Plaza.

It was reported that the suspect was seen breaking windows of vehicles and businesses near the 4600 block of Meridian Avenue and Branham Lane.

According to SJPD, officers were able to negotiate with the man by using crisis intervention and de-escalation techniques.

Eventually, the man surrendered after putting down his weapons and was taken into custody.

SJPD said the man is receiving a mental health evaluation and will be booked for vandalism.