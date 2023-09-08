(KRON) — The San Jose Police Department will set up a DUI checkpoint on Friday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location in the city.

DUI checkpoint locations are chosen based on data showing high numbers of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by deterring drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel.

During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“The safety of our community is, and always will be, our mission,” SJPD Lt. Scherry said. “Driving under the influence is still dangerous.”

It is illegal to drive if you have a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of:

0.08% or higher if you are over 21 years old.

0.01% or higher if you are under 21 years old.

In addition to alcohol, San Jose police said drivers can become impaired from using marijuana, prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs. Read directions and warning labels about driving or “operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car, before using medication.

Drinking while driving is also dangerous. “It is illegal to drink any alcohol, (or) smoke or eat a cannabis product, while you are driving or riding as a passenger in a vehicle,” the California DMV wrote.