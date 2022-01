SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is facing a shortage of officers due to an increase of COVID-19 cases within the department.

SJPD tells KRON4 News they are now using officers on a volunteer overtime basis to deal with officers on leave because of COVID.

Currently, there are 45 SJPD patrol officers who are out due to COVID.

Department spokesperson Christian Camarillo said SJPD has not yet decided to implement a plan to use non-patrol officers to step in and help.