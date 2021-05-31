San Jose police investigate 17th homicide of 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Jose are investigating the 17th homicide of the year.

Around 1:07 a.m. on Monday, authorities responded to the area of West Virginia Street and Prevost Street.

Police received reports of a shooting and arrived to find an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for a life-threatening injury. Later that morning, he was pronounced dead.

Homicide number 17 for 2021.



At this time, no suspects have been identified.

Police are investigating the motive and circumstances of the shooting.

The victims identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police department’s homicide unit at (408) 277-5283.

You may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.