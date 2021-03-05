San Jose police investigate 2 shootings hours apart

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Jose police are on the scene of a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on Friday morning.

Police said the call came in just before 6 a.m. in the 2800 block of Glen Keats Ct.

No further information was released.

It’s the second shooting the police department has responded to within just a few hours.

Around 10:30 on Thursday night, police reported another man with life-threatening injuries had been shot in the in the 2200 block of Alum Rock Ave. They did not get a suspect.

The first victim’s injuries became non-life-threatening later in the morning.

