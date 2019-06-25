San Jose police investigate 2nd shooting in 2 days

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police are investigating a shooting that resulted in an attempted murder overnight.



According to police, officers responded to the area near Richmond Avenue and Scott Street just after 10 p.m. on reports of several gunshots heard and another call reporting someone had been shot.



At the scene, officers discovered several spent bullet casings in the intersection.

Surveillance video from a nearby home showed a black four-door sedan driving southbound on Richmond Avenue and a man getting out of the car and confronting the victim.

The suspect is also seen on camera chasing the victim until they are both out of the camera’s range.



Then both the suspect and victim go back into the camera’s point of view when the suspect is seen shooting at the victim.

The suspect ran away while the victim is seen running across the street into a backyard.

The victim has yet to come forward, according to police.

The suspect remains at large.



This is an active and ongoing investigation.

There is no risk to the public, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at 408-808-4500.

You can also contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at 408-808-4431.