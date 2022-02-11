San Jose police investigate 9th pedestrian death of 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — More traffic deaths are happening in San Jose.

The last one happened last Saturday, and police are investigating another one Friday morning.

Thursday night’s crash is not the first time there has been a traffic death at this location this year.

The crash happened at the intersection of Almaden Expressway and Foxworthy Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the driver of a car struck a man who was walking across the street.

Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital where he died shortly after.

The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

About a month ago, San Jose police also responded to the same intersection for another traffic death.

The driver of a Toyota sedan struck three people who were crossing Almaden Expressway.

Police say the three pedestrians crossed the street outside the marked crosswalk and during a green light. Two of the pedestrians died and one woman is expected to be okay.

KRON4 is still trying to figure out more details about last night’s crash.

It’s the 12th traffic death in San Jose.

The man who died is the ninth pedestrian who has died walking the streets of San Jose in 2022.