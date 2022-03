SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a car in San Jose on Monday evening, according to the police department.

Around 5:55 p.m., a pedestrian was hit by a car at the intersection of Capitol Expwy. and Story Rd.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police say traffic will be impacted while they are on the scene investigating.

No other details have been released at this time.

Check back as KRON4 learns more.