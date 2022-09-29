SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police executed two search warrants at alleged brothels Tuesday, according to a press release.

The reported brothels are in the 90 block of Bassett Street and the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue.

“Detectives conducted the investigation after receiving multiple tips from community members,” the press release states. “It is believed the two brothels are associated to each other. Four suspected commercial sex workers were contacted, identified, and provided with resources.

“Two males, who are suspected brothel operators, were also contacted and identified,” the press release continued. “One of the males was arrested on an outstanding warrant for an unrelated commercial sex trafficking offense.”

Police also found “numerous pieces of evidence.” Sergeant Christian Camarillo stressed that the investigation is ongoing and charges may be forthcoming.

KRON ON is streaming live

Anyone with information is asked to contact the human trafficking task force at 408-537-1224. Information sent to 408-947-STOP may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.