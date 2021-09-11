San Jose police investigate city’s 26th homicide of 2021

SAN JOSE (BCN) – Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting that injured two people Friday night.

The incident occurred at 11:29 p.m. in the area of Cadillac Drive and Winchester Boulevard, according to the San Jose Police Department.

One of the victims was transported to the hospital with injuries that were considered life threatening.

On Saturday morning, police confirmed it is a homicide investigation.

The unidentified victim is reported to be the 26th murder of the year in San Jose.

The suspect and motive are unknown at this time.

Bay City News contributed to this report.