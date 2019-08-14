Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

San Jose police investigate fatal crash

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic-siren-police-lights_red1126_700x3941_701459

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police are investigating a fatal crash in San Jose Wednesday morning.

The crash is located near Monterey and Tully Roads.

At this time the east and westbound lanes of Tully Road are shut down between Monterey Road and S. 7th Street as authorities investigate.

>> Click here for a live traffic map.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News