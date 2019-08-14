San Jose police investigate fatal crash

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police are investigating a fatal crash in San Jose Wednesday morning.
The crash is located near Monterey and Tully Roads.
At this time the east and westbound lanes of Tully Road are shut down between Monterey Road and S. 7th Street as authorities investigate.
>> Click here for a live traffic map.
Latest News Headlines:
- New Navigation Center’s location near building where woman was attacked
- Ghost Ship Trial: Jurors request read back of witness testimony during deliberation
- Lawmakers question possible PG&E power shutoffs during wildfires
- Families beating triple-digit heat in the East Bay
- Warriors Draymond Green is happy for Kevin Durant