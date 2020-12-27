San Jose police investigate fatal hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Around 6:30 p.m., the collision occurred in the area of Story and Senter Roads.

Authorities say the victim was an adult male. No other details about the victim have been released.

At this time, the suspected vehicle is unknown.

Around 7:30 p.m., police alerted residents that westbound Story Road was closed to traffic from Roberts Avenue to Senter Road.

This is San Jose’s 46th fatal collision of 2020.

No other details have been released at this time.