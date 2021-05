SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Jose are investigating the 16th traffic fatality of 2021.

On Tuesday night, around 9:55 p.m., authorities responded to a fatal collision of a vehicle versus a pedestrian.

It happened in the area of the 1500 block of Kooser Road.

Units are currently at the scene of a vehicle vs pedestrian traffic fatality in the 1500 block of Kooser Rd.



Kooser Rd is closed in both directions from Camden Ave to Ardmore Way. pic.twitter.com/61Uxfg6Pny — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 5, 2021

The road is currently closed in both directions from Camden Avenue to Ardmore Way.

Police are investigating this as a hit and run.

No other details have been released at this time.