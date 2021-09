SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was killed in San Jose on Labor Day.

Officers from the San Jose Police Department were originally investigating a ‘suspicious death’ in the 200 block of E. Santa Clara, the report coming in around 10:45 a.m.

On Tuesday morning, police confirmed it is a homicide investigation. The unidentified victim is reported to be the 25th murder of the year in San Jose.

This story will be updated.