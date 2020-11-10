SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police closed westbound McKee Rd at Capitol Ave to investigate a shooting on Tuesday morning.
The police department said the road is closed and commuters will be impacted. No further information about the shooting was released, except that it happened around 2:35 a.m.
This is a developing story.
Latest Stories:
- Some San Rafael City School students return to class
- Naval Academy: 1st Black woman named student brigade leader
- ‘Steep rise’ in COVID-19 cases reported in Santa Clara County
- San Jose police investigate overnight shooting, close road
- North Bay shivering with Freeze Warning