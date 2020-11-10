San Jose police investigate overnight shooting, close road

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police closed westbound McKee Rd at Capitol Ave to investigate a shooting on Tuesday morning.

The police department said the road is closed and commuters will be impacted. No further information about the shooting was released, except that it happened around 2:35 a.m.

This is a developing story.

