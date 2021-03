SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are on the scene of a shooting in San Jose that injured a man on Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the area of the 3200 block of Kawalker Lane, which is currently closed in both directions.

Units are currently at the scene of a shooting in the 3200 block of Kawalker Ln. One adult male victim with life threatening injuries. No suspect info at this time. pic.twitter.com/lDJQGXUa9y — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 23, 2021

An adult male is suffering life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more.