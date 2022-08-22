SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — Police in San Jose are investigating a stabbing on Monday morning in the city’s East Virginia neighborhood. One man was injured in the stabbing, reported about 7:19 a.m. in the 900 block of South First Street, police said on social media.

The extent of injuries and the condition of the victim were not available. Police said a suspect or motive in the stabbing were not known. Nearby Washington Elementary School was briefly locked down while officers searched for a suspect, police said.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.