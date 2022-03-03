SAN JOSE (KRON) – Another person has died walking the streets of San Jose. This time, the person died after a hit-and-run.

The hit-and-run happened near the intersection of South White Road and Coldwater Drive around 4:30 p.m.

Paramedics rushed the pedestrian to the hospital, where he later died, as KRON4 reported yesterday.

There is no information about the car involved, but it is the 10th pedestrian death this year alone in San Jose.

It’s unclear if speeding played a factor in the crash — but the rise in traffic deaths has pushed assemblymembers to create a bill to install traffic cameras to get drivers to slow down in cities like San Jose.

The cameras would enforce speeds on streets where there’s a lot of injuries, in school zones and streets with a history of speed contests.

Under the bill — speeding tickets would start at $50 for going 11 miles per hour over the speed limit.

People living under the poverty line can receive a reduction or community service

Mayor Sam Liccardo is a supporter of this bill.

He says traffic deaths are happening at an alarming rate.

So far 18 people have died from traffic crashes in San Jose this year.