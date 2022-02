SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two men were injured in a shooting in San Jose on Wednesday night, according to the police department.

Around 9:13 p.m., police say the double shooting happened in the 700 block of Nokomis Dr.

Police say two men were injured — One has a life-threatening injury.

Nokomis Dr. is currently closed as police investigate.

No other details have been released at this time.

