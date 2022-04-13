SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is looking for a suspect who is responsible for a shooting that left one person dead over the weekend.

On Saturday, San Jose police officers responded to a call that someone was down near the area of Meridian Way and Pedro Street.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where police said he succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased.

At this time SJPD said the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

This is the city’s 7th homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity pending notifying next of kin.