San Jose (KRON) – San Jose police are responding to a stabbing at Gunderson High School, the department stated via tweet.

One suspect is in custody. One male juvenile was injured. His wounds are not life threatening.

Both the suspect and victim are students at the school, police added.

“Campus officer was on scene and played an important role coordinating a response and suspect apprehension,” another tweet stated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.