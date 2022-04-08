SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police are looking for this red pick-up truck in connection with a hit-and-run that left two dead Thursday.

The truck was described as newer-looking, and is in photographs released by police.

Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run Thursday at 6:26 p.m. in the area of Ocala Avenue and Oakton Court.

The truck was travelling west on Ocala Avenue when it struck two women in a crosswalk, police said.

The driver was last seen traveling north on Capital Expressway. The two women were pronounced dead at local hospitals.

Pedestrian deaths from hit-and-runs have skyrocketed in San Jose this year.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department at (408) 277-4654.