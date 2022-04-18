SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose police made eight arrests during Easter Sunday sideshows, according to a press release.

Isaac Guzman, 19 and of Los Banos, was arrested on suspicion of a felony hit-and-run and assault with a deadly weapon on an officer after he allegedly rammed and struck a patrol car, fled, and struck an officer conducting on-foot enforcement.

San Jose police recovered these firearms Sunday as they broke up sideshows. (Photos courtesy of the San Jose Police Department)

Guzman was apprehended after a sideshow in the area of Story Road and Jackson Avenue. He initially escaped, but his vehicle was located and stopped around White Road and McKee Road. He was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a privately-made firearm.

The officer who was struck was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and subsequently released, the press release stated.

Two of the arrests were for firearm violations. Of the remaining five, no information was given by SJPD.

Three vehicles were impounded and 40 citations were issued for “spectator and mechanical violations,” police stated.

Sideshows also took place at Old Bayshore Highway and Gish Road, Santa Teresa Boulevard and the Highway 87 interchange, Meridian Avenue and Fruitdale Avenue, Capitol Expressway and Capitol Avenue and Lundy Avenue and Concourse Drive.