San Jose police make arrest after 6-month investigation into stolen bikes, other items

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a man they say regularly purchased stolen goods from different thieves in an underground fencing operation.

Suspect Jose Guadalupe Barba, 56, bailed out after the arrest and is not in custody, the San Jose Police Department said.

His arrest comes after a six month investigation led them to a home on Almaden Avenue near Highway 280. “Barba routinely purchased stolen construction equipment and high-end bicycles from a multitude of suspects who committed the thefts, often paying a small fraction of the property’s actual value,” police allege.

Officers executed a search warrant, during which they said they found expensive bicycles, crates of construction tools, retail merchandise that was still affixed with security sensors, and over $20,000 in cash.

The value of the property is estimated at nearly $100,000. Police are trying to identify who owns the allegedly stolen items.

Police said several businesses worked in partnership with the police department to make this arrest, including Specialized Bicycles, TJ Maxx/Marshalls, Home Depot, and Lowes.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the SJPD Financial Crimes Unit at 408-277-4521.