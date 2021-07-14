San Jose police make arrest in fatal Sunday stabbing

SAN JOSE (BCN) – A 55-year-old man has been arrested for a fatal stabbing Sunday in San Jose, police said Wednesday.

Officers had responded at 7:18 a.m. Sunday to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway on a report of a person stabbed and arrived to find 24-year-old Damon Kosiba, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified Howard Ishihara as the stabbing suspect and took him into custody later Sunday, according to police.

San Jose police did not release any details about what led to the fatal stabbing, the city’s 23rd homicide of 2021. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Sgt. Vallejo or Detective Cuenca of the department’s homicide unit at (408) 277-5283.