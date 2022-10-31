SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police have made an arrest in the “suspicious” death of a woman, the San Jose Police Department announced in a media advisory Monday.

Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, 39 (Photo courtesy of the San Jose Police Dept.)

Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, 39 of San Jose, was taken into custody Oct. 27 and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on homicide charges.

Flores-Rogel was arrested in a Feb. 24 death. At approximately 7:15 p.m. that day, police responded to the 3000 block of Driftwood Drive following a report of a dead body.

“Officers and arriving paramedics located an unresponsive adult female inside the residence. The female was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the advisory stated. “The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy, and it revealed that the victim had suffered suspicious injuries. Based on the Coroner’s Office investigation, the case was deemed a homicide.”

This was San Jose’s 12th homicide of the year. Flores-Rogel was “identified as the person responsible for this murder,” the advisory stated.

A motive and circumstances were not provided.