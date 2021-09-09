Missing San Jose runaway found

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police have found a missing juvenile after asking for the public’s help.

Mulaika Bates, 4-foot-11-inches, 88 pounds, brown hair and eyes, was last seen wearing the hoodie in the provided photo and black shorts riding a purple mountain bike with flowers and butterflies and was found just before 10:00 a.m.

A call went out for Bates just after 9:30 a.m. after she left her residence on Hervey Lane after stating she was running away. Police did not believe this was an abduction incident.

A tracking canine was deployed by the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services to help find Bates.

