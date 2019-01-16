San Jose Police need help identifying 2 suspects wanted for murder
SAN JOSE (KRON) - Police in San Jose are asking for help to identify two suspects wanted for murder.
Around 9:52 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a shooting at El Rancho Liquors at 1401 Almaden Road.
After arriving, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, who was later pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital.
Officials have identified the victim as 34-year-old Nathan Johnson-Harper from Fresno.
Police are currently investigating a motive for the shooting.
The first suspect is described as a man in his 20's, who has curly medium length hair with a mustache and goatee and is of medium build. The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, black t-shirt, and light blue jeans.
The second suspect is described as a slender man in his 20's. He was seen wearing a knit cap, black hoodie, and white gym pants.
If you have information on the shooting or suspects, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Bert Milliken or Detective John Figone of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.
- STORM WATCH: TRACK THE RAIN WITH KRON4'S INTERACTIVE RADAR
- ATMOSPHERIC RIVER TO DRENCH BAY AREA
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH ISSUED FOR BAY AREA, CENTRAL COAST
- JAYME CLOSS DESCRIBES PARENTS BEING KILLED, 88 DAYS IN CAPTIVITY
- FDA ISSUES SEVERAL RECALLS FOR DRY DOG FOOD
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Here's how to get a free dozen Krispy Kreme donuts this week
- Military says service members killed in Syria
- Pelosi asks Trump to delay State of Union speech
- Sears staves off liquidation, stores to remain open
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-