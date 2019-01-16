San Jose Police need help identifying 2 suspects wanted for murder Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAN JOSE (KRON) - Police in San Jose are asking for help to identify two suspects wanted for murder.

Around 9:52 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a shooting at El Rancho Liquors at 1401 Almaden Road.

After arriving, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, who was later pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital.

Officials have identified the victim as 34-year-old Nathan Johnson-Harper from Fresno.

Police are currently investigating a motive for the shooting.

The first suspect is described as a man in his 20's, who has curly medium length hair with a mustache and goatee and is of medium build. The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, black t-shirt, and light blue jeans.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Suspect 1 - San Jose Police Department

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Suspect 1 - San Jose Police Department

The second suspect is described as a slender man in his 20's. He was seen wearing a knit cap, black hoodie, and white gym pants.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Suspect 2 - San Jose Police Department

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Suspect 2 - San Jose Police Department

If you have information on the shooting or suspects, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Bert Milliken or Detective John Figone of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES