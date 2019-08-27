San Jose police officer bitten on arm by suspect, dragged by car

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Authorities are searching for a suspect they say bit a police officer before getting into a car, dragging the same officer, and fleeing the scene.

Officials said it happened on Monday just before 11:30 p.m. near Alma Avenue and Almaden Boulevard.

According to authorities, the police officer had conducted a vehicle stop on a suspicious vehicle in the area.

When the officer contacted the driver at the window, he bit the officer on the arm and drove off, dragging the police officer about 30 feet before fleeing the scene.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and was released.

The suspect vehicle was later located in San Jose, but the search for the suspect continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Jose police.

