SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A community is in mourning after a former football star and San Jose police officer suddenly died.

24-year-old DeJon Packer died Sunday night in Milpitas.

The San Jose native is being remembered by his college coaches and teammates as a joyful person who cared about his city. Prayers for his family and friends have been pouring in.

Spartan head football coach Brent Brennan says Packer’s death has been heartbreaking for the team.

Packer was known for naturally drawing people in with his happiness.

Brennan was not surprised to see Packer choose a career of service after graduating from San Jose State.

San Jose police say the death of the rookie officer has been devastating for them.

Mayor Sam Liccardo also shared his condolences saying Packer will be remembered for his courageous commitment to the city.

Packer’s death is the latest painful loss in what has been a sad month at San Jose State – Spartan sports legend Lawrence Fan passed away on the night of February 21.

The circumstances of Packer’s death have not been released.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner and Milpitas PD are handling the investigation.