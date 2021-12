Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose police are reporting that someone has been shot and are investigating the scene.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Holly Drive at around 1:47 p.m. and found a male victim with life threatening injuries.

So far police say suspects and motives are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.