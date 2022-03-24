SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department has received $1 million to continue funding its Mobile Crisis Assessment Team (MCAT), which pairs officers and mental health clinicians to de-escalate crises and aid people experiencing behavioral issues.

Earlier this month, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo announced the City will $2.6 million from the Omnibus Appropriations Bill signed by President Joe Biden on March 11, including $1 million that will fund SJPD’s MCAT.

The program was created in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in the summer of 2020 — when the City saw thousands of people march the streets.

But it was SJPD’s response to the peaceful protests that drew national attention.

In October 2020 — SJPD piloted its MCAT thanks to a federal grant from the Department of Justice.

MCAT officers respond to crisis calls with Santa Clara County’s Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) and, in addition to easing those undergoing mental emergencies and physical stress, help find treatments for residents as an alternative to either short-term or repeat incarceration.

Although the county also has a Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) — this is SJPD’s first.

The additional funds come after the department requested through their district representative Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, $1 million from Congress to improve officer training last summer.

“These essential investments in MCAT will allow SJPD to continue treating emergency mental health calls with dignity and help residents access proper treatment.

“I am thankful to Representative Zoe Lofgren’s continued advocacy for our community as well as Representatives Anna Eshoo and Ro Khanna for prioritizing funds for San José Public Library programs.”

A 2018 Santa Clara County civil grand jury report found about 40% of police shootings in the county involved someone experiencing a mental health emergency.