SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police recovered three stolen cars using their automated license-plate recognition technology (ALPR) on Saturday, according to officials with the San Jose Police Department.

Officers inside of Air3, one of SJPD’s helicopters, spotted three stolen cars using ALPR before directing ground units their way. Police say no pursuits occurred, though two of the drivers tried to run away.

(Photos courtesy of San Jose Police Department)

“You can’t outrun a helicopter!” San Jose Police Assistant Chief Paul Joseph tweeted.