SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police will release more details about a man who allegedly armed himself with a machete and held two children hostage during a deadly standoff last week. Police fatally shot the man.

The San Jose Police Chief is holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Monday to talk about what led up to the standoff and shooting.

The standoff began at 8:30 p.m. on March 22 when the man barricaded himself inside a home on Boynton Avenue with hostages, according to police. The police standoff stretched over nearly nine hours before officers opened fire. According to the San Jose Police Department, the man died from gunshot wounds in a hospital shortly after.

SJPD said three hostages were safely removed from the home.

So far, police have not released the man’s name, nor his relationship with the hostages.

